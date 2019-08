Beautiful Soles will be collecting new shoes and socks for local school children in need, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, 29902 164th St. S.W.

The organization’s goal this year is to collect 750 pairs of new shoes.

The non-profit is dedicated to providing quality shoes, new socks, resources and occasional emergency services to low-income and homeless children.