Beat the rush: WSDOT travel charts make Labor Day weekend planning easier

While pumpkin spice drinks may already be on the menu, summer – and weekend holiday travel – isn’t over yet. No matter where or how people may travel, the Washington State Department of Transportation has tools to help make Labor Day weekend go more smoothly.

WSDOT provides Labor Day weekend travel charts that show the best times to travel on key highways, including:

US 2

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass

I-5 between Lacey and Tacoma

I-5 between Bellingham and the Canadian border

What to expect

Labor Day weekend is a busy travel time across Washington. Expect more cars, bikes, buses, boats and planes. Most highway construction will pause to help ease congestion, but delays are still likely – especially in popular areas or due to crashes or wildfire activity. WSDOT urges travelers to plan ahead, stay alert and give themselves extra time to get where they’re going.