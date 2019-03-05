Beach Watcher training starts March 15; application deadline March 5

Help protect Puget Sound’s waters, wildlife and landscape through education, research and stewardship offered by the WSU Extension Beach Watcher training program, which starts March 15.

Participants will receive 80 hours of university-caliber training involving field trips and expert lectures on topics like salmon, water quality, climate change, marine wildlife, coastal processes, citizen science and community outreach.

After the trainings, you will volunteer at least 80 hours in projects you select over the next two years. Projects range from doing low-tide education at beaches to water quality sampling to festival community outreach.

The Beach Watcher training will be based out of Jennings Park in Marysville every Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. from March 15 – May 31, 2019 and will include one half day Saturday on May 18. Applications are due on March 5 and a free background check is required. There is also a $55 (electronic version) or $75 (hard copy) materials fee.

Find the application here. For more information or contact Chrys Bertolotto at [email protected] or call 425-357-6020.