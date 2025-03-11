Be SMART Webinar on secure firearm storage March 27

Providence Hospital is hosting a free one-hour webinar on gun safety with Be SMART and the Snohomish County Health Department from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 27.

Be SMART is a public education campaign that focuses on preventing child gun injuries and death by promoting responsible gun storage and ownership. The goal is to create safer environments for children and the community by fostering open conversations and sharing practical safety practices and resources, the event announcement said.

Class registration is here.