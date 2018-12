Banh Mi Bites has a huge heart for kids at Cedar Way Elementary. The restaurant located in Arbor Village will donate 20 percent of all sales on the second Sunday of the month in December and January — Dec. 9 and Jan. 13.

Banh Mi Bites is located at 23601 56th Ave. W. #600, Mountlake Terrace.

Learn more at www.BanhMiBites.com.