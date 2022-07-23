Ballyhoo Theatre to present ‘On a Clear Day You Can See Forever’ July 29-Aug. 7

Ballyhoo Theatre opens its performance of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever Friday, July 29 at Edmonds College’s Black Box Theater.

On a Clear Day tells the story of psychiatrist Dr. Mark Bruckner and his insecure yet gifted patient, who engages him for help with a smoking addiction. Through hypnosis, Dr. Bruckner discovers what he believes is his patient’s past life incarnation, a woman named Melinda Wells. Through a series of sessions, Dr. Bruckner finds himself entering a psycho-neurotic fantasy, confusing both himself and his client. What follows is a fascinating journey of self-discovery, the trials of true love and the universal anxiety of real life.

Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Burton Lane. Directed by Nathan A. Smith, musical direction by Tony McCahill, choreography by Emma Drazkowski and produced/mentored by Shileah Corey.

Performance dates:

Fridays and Saturdays, July 29-30, Aug. 5-6 at 7 p.m.

Sundays, July 31 and Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.

Tickets at ballyhootheatre.org

The Black Box at Edmonds College is located at 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.