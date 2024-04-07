Ballyhoo Theatre presents ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’ April 12-21

Ballyhoo Theatre announces its spring student production, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, running from April 12-21 at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the gods.

According to the theatre announcement:

Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

The show is directed by Shileah Corey with choreography by Mackenzie Neusiok, stage management by TJ Gose and musical direction by Max Chastain

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College is located at 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. For more tickets, a parent guide and more information, go to ballyhootheatre.org.