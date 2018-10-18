Ballroom dancing competition at Nile Golf and Country Club Oct. 20

The Nile Golf and Country Club in Mountlake Terrace hosts a full day of ballroom dancing competition and exhibitions on Saturday, Oct. 20, and tickets are still available for the event.

The 29th Annual Seattle Crystal Ball begins at 10 a.m. with six hours of competitive dance events followed by a dinner and evening show scheduled for 6 p.m. The event will conclude with an after-hours dance party that will include no-entry-fee Jack & Jill dance contests.

The dinner and evening show will feature performances by two talented dance pairs. World Championship participants Erik Linder and Shelly Meshkausk will headline the event; USA Dance National Championship medalists Lazar Isakharov and Natalie Gohman will also perform at Saturday’s evening show.

Tickets for the 2018 Crystal Ball dinner and evening show are $95; tickets for the daytime competition run $20 and the after-hours dance party admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased at http://seattlescrystalball.com/tickets.html.

For more information about the 2018 Seattle Crystal Ball, presented by The Dance Workshop of Seattle, can be found at http://seattlescrystalball.com/index.htm.