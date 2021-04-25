Ballots due Tuesday, April 27 for Edmonds School District capital levy

A reminder that ballots are due Tuesday, April 27 for the proposed $180 million Edmonds School District 2021 capital levy.

Among the areas the levy would address:

  • Make necessary improvements to maintain the district’s buildings
  • Safety, security and accessibility
  • Capacity challenges
  • Replace aging schools

Your ballot must be postmarked by April 27, or you can deposit it in one of the following drop box locations, open 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Edmonds (near library)
650 Main St.
Edmonds, WA 98020

Lynnwood (in front of City Hall)
19100 44th Ave. W.
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Mountlake Terrace (near library)
23300 58th Ave. W.
Mountlake Terrace, WA  98043

If approved, by voters, the total estimated tax rate for Edmonds School District (which includes other levies and bonds) would be approximately $3.36 per $1,000. Learn more by visiting this webpage: Financial Information – 2021 Levy.

More information is available on the frequently asked questions page of the district website.

 

