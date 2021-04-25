Ballots due Tuesday, April 27 for Edmonds School District capital levy

A reminder that ballots are due Tuesday, April 27 for the proposed $180 million Edmonds School District 2021 capital levy.
Among the areas the levy would address:
- Make necessary improvements to maintain the district’s buildings
- Safety, security and accessibility
- Capacity challenges
- Replace aging schools
Your ballot must be postmarked by April 27, or you can deposit it in one of the following drop box locations, open 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
