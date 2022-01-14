Ballinger Park waterfront reopens in Mountlake Terrace after renovations

The Ballinger Park waterfront in Mountlake Terrace is open again, with a new 220-foot aluminum fishing pier, boat launch, dock, restrooms and other amenities.

The city in a news release thanked the community for their patience during the closure, which was affected by supply chain issues and weather. Some fencing will remain onsite to protect new plantings that remain vulnerable. Visitors are asked to follow all posted signs as the crews wrap up remaining tasks.

Construction started in July on improvements totaling nearly $1.5 million. The project focused on active waterfront recreation on the east side of Lake Ballinger. Many of the amenities there were from the 1970s, and the park needed to better account for modern standards around accessibility and habitat protection. This year will bring construction of a universally accessible playground nearby.

A separate project, on the west side of the park, involves new trails and a wildlife viewing platform, along with a realignment of Hall Creek to address flooding. Designs are nearing completion, with construction expected in 2023.

Ballinger Park is a 55-acre regional park near I-5 and future light rail, and it connects the Interurban and Lakeview trails. Much of the land was a city-owned golf course that was converted to passive green space in 2012. The city completed the Ballinger Park Master Plan in 2015.

The ongoing improvements are a testament to master planning, which combines community input with expert analysis to create long-term goals for public spaces. A similar process is ongoing for Veterans Memorial Park.