Ballinger Park waterfront to close for construction

Construction of the Ballinger Park Waterfront Project begins on Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2, closing specific areas of the waterfront area so the City of Mountlake Terrace can begin work on major park improvements. The waterfront will temporarily reopen July 3-5, for the holiday weekend, with the closure resuming on July 6 and continuing into September, the city said.

The waterfront project will add a new fishing pier, boat dock, boat launch, and enhanced shoreline improvements. Project funding also covers the new restrooms at the boat launch as well as an accessible pathway from the Senior/Community Center to the boat launch area. Demolition of the existing fishing pier, boat ramp, and tire rip rap is another component of the work. The total project cost is nearly $1.5 million.

The boat launch, driveway, and parking lot area will be closed. Additionally, there will be no access to existing fishing pier or wading area during construction, the city said.

Why close the beach and fishing area during the summer? According to the city, the project is reliant upon federal permits that stipulate in-water work can only be done during the fish window period of July 1 through Aug. 31. The in-water construction work will occur in July and August, and upland work will conclude in the month of September.

The remainder of the 55-acre park will be open and available to the public. Alternate access for small hand-launch boats will be located only on the east side of the park and is marked on site. Parking will only be available at the north parking lot near the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center at 23000 Lakeview Dr.

“We understand it is disappointing that the beach will be closed for most of the summer,” said City Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz. “However, getting funding for these terrific amenities that were included in the 2015 Ballinger Park Master Plan is a huge win not only for Mountlake Terrace, but the region.”

To learn more about Ballinger Park projects, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2042.