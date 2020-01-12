Ballinger Park waterfront community meeting set for Jan. 22

The City of Mountlake Terrace will host a public meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22 to update the community on the latest designs on a new fishing pier, boat launch, boat dock and beach improvements for Ballinger Park. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., at the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse (Senior Center) located at 23000 Lakeview Dr.

Input will be sought on a number of designs and features. Area fishermen, boaters and park users are invited to give feedback on different amenities such as handrails, materials, cleats, etc. The presentation portion of the meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. Presentation boards will be on display and a narrated PowerPoint will explain the latest project developments.