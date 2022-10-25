Ballinger Park trail paving complete, but area still closed

The City of Mountlake Terrace reported Monday that while the Ballinger Park trail has been paved, the project area will remain closed until grass coverage is re-established.
As we noted earlier, playground equipment is on site and being installed. Remaining work includes the concrete slab, rubber surfacing and fence, the city said.
