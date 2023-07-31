Ballinger Park playground closed Aug. 6-7 for maintenance

The Hazel Miller Universally Accessible Playground at Ballinger Park will be closed this Thursday and Friday, Aug. 6-7, for maintenance, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.

The 6,300-square-foot playground — which opened June 28 — goes beyond the minimum accessibility guidelines to create outdoor space for all children.

The Hazel Miller Foundation and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, administered by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, provided financial support for the project.