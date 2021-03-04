Ballinger Park accessible playground visioning continues; deadline to comment March 9

If you missed last week’s virtual meeting on the Universally Accessible Playground at Ballinger Park, there’s good news. The city has created an online form and you can provide input until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

A Universally Accessible Playground incorporates functional play for all ages and abilities by including various principles of design. The city is seeking public input on a clear community vision for the playground including theme, age and challenge levels, surfacing, shade, and inclusive elements.

The playground will be located in the southeast portion of Ballinger Park (23000 Lakeview Drive) near the boat launch parking lot. A separate project includes an asphalt pathway that will lead from the boat launch parking lot to the playground and then to the Senior Center/Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse to the north.

This project is assisted by a $250,000 federal Land Water and Conservation Fund grant, which is 50% percent of its total construction cost. Also, the Hazel Miller Foundation has contributed $250,000 to round out the project funding.

Visit www.cityofmlt.com/2041 for the presentation that was shown at the virtual meeting as well as the survey form.