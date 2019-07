The Ballinger Organic Garden will have a Plants for Fall event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

All are invited to help plant carrot, kale and lettuce seeds and get ready for the fall season.

There will be beverages to enjoy and talk about garden plans. Anyone stopping by will receive free lettuce seeds to plant at home.

Learn more at the Facebook Event Page here.