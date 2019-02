Love to garden? Looking to volunteer in your community? The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is seeking volunteers to join for the Ballinger Organic Garden (BOG) kick-off party from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.

Volunteers will help clean up the center’s gardens. No experience is needed and all tools will be provided.

The community senior center is located at 23000 Lakeview Drive in Mountlake Terrace.