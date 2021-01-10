Ballinger fishing pier, boat launch and floating dock construction scheduled for summer 2021

NextMLT provided a recent update on City of Mountlake Terrace Ballinger Park waterfront project, which is moving forward with construction of the fishing pier, boat launch and floating dock scheduled for summer 2021. The new restroom structure is was put into place earlier this fall and final connections are currently being made.

Fishing pier shown in red, floating dock in green, boat launch in blue

Fishing Pier

Fishing pier location shown in red

The fishing pier will be located north of the swimming beach near an existing bench and extend approximately 200′ into the lake. The pier will be 6-feet wide with four 3-foot by 12-foot bump outs. The end of the pier will be 20-feet by 20-feet to provide ample room for multiple people and gear.

The surface of the pier will be a molded fiberglass grating and be about 5-feet above the maximum water surface.

An example similar to the proposed fishing pier

Fishing pier plan and profile

The existing fishing pier will be removed and replaced with the the new floating dock.

Floating Dock and Boat Launch

Boat launch and floating dock location shown in red

The existing boat launch will be replaced and a new 80-foot long floating dock will be installed just to the north of the launch. Motorized boats are not allowed on Lake Ballinger but the lake is frequently used by rowboats, kayaks, canoes and small sailboats.

Example floating dock and boat launch

Boat launch plan and profile

Floating dock plan and profile

Vegetation Restoration

This planned work provides an opportunity to improve the shoreline with new vegetation. Native plants and erosion control techniques will be used to restore disturbed areas and improve the aesthetics of the shoreline of Ballinger Park.

Plantings will include riparian plantings (grasses/shrubs) and willows and the new planted areas will be protected with a split rail fence.

Fishing pier planting area

Boat launch planting area

Other Ballinger Projects

Two other projects that will be also be constructed in Summer 2021 are the accessible path between the Mountlake Terrace Senior center, fishing pier and boat launch and the universally accessible playground. The playground will be located northwest of the fishing pier. Design of the accessible path is underway and a public meeting will be held in February to begin the playground equipment selection process.

Ballinger Park Universally Accessible Playground concept

Another Ballinger project is the Hall Creek Restoration project. This project is primarily on the west side of the park and includes re-aligning Hall Creek to provide more ecological benefit and constructing additional pathways and boardwalks through the park. The proposed project would restore wetland functions and riparian habitat, and would improve Essential Fish Habitat for coho and Chinook salmon.

Design is currently underway and the city is working on obtaining construction funding for the $5 million project.