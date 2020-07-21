Ballinger boat launch, half of parking lot closed through Friday for public restroom demolition

The Ballinger Park boat launch and half of the parking lot will be closed from Tuesday, July 21 through Friday, July 24 to allow for demolition of the current public restroom building..

The restrooms, located near the boat launch, were installed in the late 1970s. Mountlake Terrace city staff anticipate the new restroom to be a major improvement on the current facility, which has suffered from age and vandalism. Read more about the project in MLT News’ previous story.

After the demolition is complete, crews will do site work to prepare for the eventual installation of the new restrooms. Porta-potties are available until the installation is complete.

