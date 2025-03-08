Balancing Act simulation: Superintendent seeks feedback on school district budget deficit 

Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner invites the community to participate in a Balancing Act simulation to explore options for offsetting the district’s estimated $2 million deficit.

Writing in the district’s newsletter, Miner said that the Edmonds School District — like many districts throughout the state — will need to reduce its operating budget to align expenses with revenues. Further, the district projects that it will need to reduce its budget by between $7 million and $10 million for the coming year.

“That amount may still increase or decrease based on a variety of factors,” Miner wrote. “The single most important factor will be the outcome of the current [Washington State] legislative session.”

The 2025-26 budget development web page provides users with a history of how the district reached its current financial crisis along with the simulator. Miner said the information obtained through the simulator will help the district understand the community’s priorities when deciding which services to reduce.

The simulator lists revenues and expenditures that cannot be adjusted and those that can be increased or cut. However, even if users maximize all revenues, they will still have a $1.9 million deficit and must make cuts to pull out of the red.

“While this simulation is not a vote, please know that all feedback and comments will be carefully reviewed and considered,” Miner wrote.

The Balancing Act simulation is open now until March 12.