Bail set for five arrested in tavern attack; FBI joins investigation

Bail was set Monday at the Snohomish County Superior Court criminal hearing for five of the eight arrested following an attack in the Rec Room Tavern in unincorporated South Snohomish County early Saturday morning, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported Tuesday.

The names and bail amounts were released as follows:

$25,000 – Travis Condor, 34, Pittsburg, Penn.

$150,000 – Guy Miller, 37, Tacoma.

$100,000 – Vincent Nutter, 28, Bothell.

$25,000 – Nathaniel Woodell, 32, Woodstock, Ill.

$100,000 – Daniel Dorson, 23, Corvallis, Ore.

Two of the suspects — a 25-year-old female from Raleigh, N.C. and a 38-year-old male from Eugene, Ore.) had continuations for their criminal hearings. The 34 year-old male from Eugene, Ore. was released from jail over the weekend after he posted bail. (Sheriff’s office policy prohibits the release of suspect names until they have had their first hearing in court.)

According the sheriff’s office announcement, SCSO Major Crimes detectives are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation following the arrest of the eight suspects, who are self-professed members of a neo-Nazi skinhead group and were arrested after allegedly assaulting two males at a bar Saturday night.

While initially reports said that nine people were arrested and one person — a disc jockey playing music at the Rec Room — was assaulted, later reports showed that eight people were arrested and two were assaulted.

Our online news partner The Seattle Times said that according to the probable cause document, a second, unidentified person was also beaten by at least six of the suspects and witnessed the attack on the DJ.

A woman who was hiding outside called 911 to report that she saw multiple white men beating up a black man and heard gunshots at the bar, the document said. The caller said the suspects were associated with a white Toyota Tundra with Oregon license plates.

“We do not and will not ever tolerate acts of hate in Snohomish County,” Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary said in a statement. “The violent behavior directed at members of our community over the weekend simply because of their race is disgusting. The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the FBI in hopes of getting the strongest sentencing possible for these hate crimes.”

Under Washington state law, malicious harassment (RCW 9A.36.080) is defined as a threats or physical violence perpetrated because of “the victim’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or mental, physical, or sensory handicap.”

All suspects are linked to a white supremacist group and were believed to be in the area for a rally that marks the anniversary of the death of a white supremacist leader on Whidbey Island in the 1980s.