Bahn Mi Bites hosting school fundraiser Nov. 28, Dec. 1

Mountlake Terrace’s Bahn Mi Bites sandwich shop is hosting a fundraiser this week to benefit a nearby elementary school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

The “Dine-Out” fundraiser is set for Wednesday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Dec. 1, at the eatery, 23601-56th Ave. W., Suite #600. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of all sales from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day to the PTA of Lake Forest Park Elementary School in Lake Forest Park.

Bahn Mi Bites, a Vietnamese sandwich shop owned by Bao Dinh and Thao Ly, is in its first year of operation in the Arbor Village complex at 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace.