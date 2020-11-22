Baguus Little Asia Restaurant coming to downtown Mountlake Terrace

Atlas 236, the new mixed-use building at the northeast corner of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West, is nearly complete and the owner already has plans for one of the commercial spaces, NextMLT.com said. Baguus Little Asia, a Pan-Asian restaurant, will be opening in mid-2021 in one of the spaces along 236th.

AFCO & Sons is the developer behind both Atlas 236 and neighboring Arbor Village. Yuko Abe, principal at AFCO & Sons, is partnering with her husband, Takao Kikuchi, on the restaurant venture. Takao Kikuchi has been in the restaurant businesses for over 22 years, most recently as the owner of Dragonfish Asian Cafe in downtown Seattle.

Baguus is a term in many Southeast Asian languages meaning “good, great or wonderful.” They learned the term while playing golf in Malaysia. The caddy would always follow up a great shot with “baguus.” The couple’s hope for the new restaurant is that patrons will leave full and happy. They plan for an efficient customer experience with some indoor seating but also anticipate take-out to be a significant portion of their business. Abe describes their cuisine as a fusion of many Southeast/Pacific Asian cuisines such as Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Thai

The restaurant will be located in unit 107, which is the unit between the 55th Avenue West corner unit and the cafe space next to the outdoor stairs. Abe says there has been a fair amount of interest in the other units but is not yet ready to announce any signed leases.

Abe recognizes that it has been a long two years of construction on the Atlas 236 project and understands any frustration with traffic and sidewalk disruptions. She thanks the community for their patience and hopes that the project will continue to add to the vibrancy of the Town Center neighborhood, NextMLT reported.