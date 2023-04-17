B.W. Noodle Company offers Thai favorites in Town Center

The Mountlake Terrace City Council Saturday welcomed B.W. Noodle Company, a Thai eatery, to Mountlake Terrace Town Center with a ribbon cutting.

B.W. Noodle opened in recent months at 23202 57th Ave. W, near Double DD Meats. The restaurant provides a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, with lots of options for customization through a small menu specializing in Thai noodles.

Owner Rylee Willis named B.W. Noodle after her mother.

“Our Thai food makes us a little different than others because it is solely her recipe and how she wants it to taste,” Willis said. “We are family-owned, and you can often find Rylee and B.W. in the kitchen.”

Members of their family also own Thai Golden Bowl in Kirkland.

Saturday’s celebration included Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright, Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl and Councilmembers Erin Murray, Rory Paine-Donovan, Rick Ryan and Steve Woodard.

“Our growing restaurant scene is a testament to the long-term planning for Town Center,” Matsumoto-Wright said. “We’re seeing renewed vitality here, with more places to eat and shop. This creates opportunities to obtain goods and services close to home, and keep your dollars in your community.”

B.W. Noodle Company

23202 57th Ave. W., 425-981-5420

thairestaurantmountlaketerrace.com