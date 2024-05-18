Author of ‘Biking Uphill in the Rain’ to speak at Edmonds Library May 29

Seattle was recently named the best bike city in the United States by Bicycling magazine. How did this notoriously hilly and rainy city become so inviting to bicyclists? And what challenges lie ahead for Puget Sound bike advocates? Seattle Bike Blog Founder and Editor Tom Fucoloro dug into these topics in his 2023 book, Biking Uphill in the Rain.

Fucoloro will be celebrating the end of Bike Everywhere Month by speaking about his work at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St. The program is being organized by the North Sound Bicycle Advocates (formerly Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group/EBAG) and will provide light snacks and beverages.

An independent journalist originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Fucoloro sold his car to pay for his move to Seattle and founded the Seattle Bike Blog in 2010. He quickly learned to love biking while getting around Seattle and believes that more people biking more places safely is a good thing for our society, according to a North Sound Bicycle Advocates announcement, which also stated: