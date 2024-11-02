Author David Paul Williams to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers Nov. 12 meeting

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes David Paul Williams as its guest speaker on Tuesday, Nov. 12. He will present “Washington Fly Fishing: From Desert to Salt” beginning with Desert Lakes and ending with Puget Sound.
Williams is a widely published fly fishing author who has been fly fishing since he was 10 years old..
The meeting runs from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace, and is open to all. It is the club’s last meeting of 2024.
For more information, visit olympicflyfishers.com.
