Aug. 29 marks final day to apply for 2025 SUN Bucks program

More than 533,000 Washington children have received nearly $64 million in SUN Bucks food benefits this summer, according to the state Department of Social and Health Services. Children who did not qualify automatically may still be eligible and can apply through Aug. 29, 2025.

Since June 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services has partnered with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to distribute this nationwide Summer EBT program to support children’s access to food during the summer months. SUN Bucks are a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child in each household, deposited onto dedicated SUN Bucks cards.

More than half a million children in Washington state were automatically issued benefits for SUN Bucks if they:

Were age 8–18 and a member of a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits.

Attended a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or School Breakfast Program (SBP), and the household income met requirements for free or reduced-price meals.

Students who did not qualify automatically can still apply if they:

Are enrolled at a school that participates in the NSLP or SBP, and

Live in a household that meets NSLP Income Eligibility Guidelines for free or reduced-price meals.

The SUN Bucks application is available online in English and Spanish. Applications for summer 2025 will be accepted through Aug. 29, 2025. Applications received after Aug. 29 will be held and processed for summer 2026 SUN Bucks benefits.

SUN Bucks benefits are in addition to other summer Child Nutrition Programs already offered. Families are encouraged to continue participating in congregate and grab-n-go meals as well as other summer food programs at their local schools and community locations, even if they receive SUN Bucks.

Help is available through the SUN Bucks Contact Center at 833-543-3230 (TTY: 1-800-833-6348) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can also sign up for text alerts at textsunbucks.dshs.wa.gov.