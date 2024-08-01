Aug. 12 community meeting to focus on MLT growth, environmental impact

Mountlake Terrace residents are invited to a meeting at City Hall Monday, Aug. 12 to hear city staff present draft findings regarding growth over the next 20 years. Staff will also discuss potential environmental impacts for various policy choices.

The meeting is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12. Families are encouraged to attend, and food and children’s activities will be provided.

The discussion will focus on the Vision 2044 Draft Environmental Impact Statement, which is part of the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, a public process required by the state. The community is invited to learn more about the project and provide comment.

Written comment will be collected during the meeting and throughout a formal 30-day comment period ending at 5 p.m. Aug. 29. The draft document will be published for public review soon at www.cityofmlt.com/Vision2044.

The city council is scheduled to consider adopting the Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan Update and Environmental Impact Statement this fall.

Mountlake Terrace City hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.