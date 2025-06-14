Audrey M. Walters: She found joy in her family

In Loving Memory of Audrey M. Walters

April 21, 1935 – June 4, 2025

Audrey M. Walters, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devoted follower of Christ, passed away peacefully at her home on June 4, 2025, in Edmonds, WA, at the age of 90.

Born on April 21, 1935, in Conde, SD. At 17, she ventured to Sultan, WA, where she met her husband, Carl Walters, and together they built a life filled with love and devotion. They settled in Edmonds, where they raised their six children in the cherished “little red cabin” a home filled with laughter, warmth, and faith.

Audrey’s unwavering commitment to Christ shaped every aspect of her life. She found joy in her family, treasured extended family gatherings, and loved camping and traveling — especially to Israel. Her career began at Peoples Bank, and later, she fulfilled her passion for teaching at Harvest Time Church, where she touched many lives.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Walters, and her daughter, Polly Meurs. Audrey is survived by her children: Penny Haviland, Patrick Walters, Peggy Smith, Pamela Harbaugh, and Patricia Fortune; as well as her thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, all of whom felt her unconditional love. Her presence will be deeply missed by her family, friends, church community, and neighbors, who were blessed by her kindness, generosity, and unwavering.

A celebration of Audrey’s life will be held at the family home on July 12th at 3 pm, where family and friends will gather to honor her memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Everett Gospal Mission.

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in me shall never die.”” John 11:25