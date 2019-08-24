Auditions now open for Northwest Girlchoir

Calling all girls who love to sing: Northwest Girlchoir has openings for new singers in grades 1-12 for fall 2019.

Singers, including those from Mountlake Terrace, perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound Region and on tours nationally and internationally.

Grades 1-2: Online registration is now open for girls entering grades 1-2 to join Prep Choir. Members learn music as they prepare for exciting main stage concerts. Sign up online atwww.northwestgirlchoir.org/prepchoir

Grades 3-12: Fill out the Audition Request form online to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s five progressive choir levels this fall. Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more and sign up to audition at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/grades-3-12-choirs

Scholarships: Financial aid is available for every choir level and families are encouraged to apply.

Contact [email protected] for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.