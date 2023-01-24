Attorney offering free Art+Business online course Feb. 4

Attorney Sarah Jordan, owner of Edmonds-based Jordan Law Firm, will offer a free online course Art+Business: Business Basics to Keep You Creative, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
This session is for creatives in visual arts, performance, music, writing, illustration and photography who want plain-language basics about starting or thriving in business endeavors. The course will address topics such as:
- How to choose your business type.
- What is required for a home-based business?
- What contracts do you likely need?
- How to get business credit.
- Do you need copyright or trademark protection?
While the Art+Business course is free, registration is required at ww.jordanlawfirmpllc.com/art-law.
Call the Jordan Law Firm at 425-967-3493 if you have questions.
