Athletes receive recognitions from athletic department, coaches, boosters

A number of Mountlake Terrace Hawks student athletes are being recognized by the school’s athletic department, coaches and boosters for their leadership, effort and character.

The school’s Sports Booster Club (SBC) has placed Terrace cheer squad member Brielle Eggebraaten and footballer Dom Latham on the September edition of “Athlete Highlights,” the monthly poster now on display in local businesses and community centers.

Eggebraaten and Latham were selected for the honor by their coaches.

“I chose Brielle for this recognition,” said Terrace cheer coach Jessica Ellersick. “She has been such a positive addition to our squad. She is a first-year (cheer member) but is already such a strong back spot for stunting.” Brielle takes feedback and applies it with an eager to learn attitude. She’s fun to watch and is always smiling!”

“Dom has emerged as a true leader going into the 2018 season,” said Terrace football coach Kelly Dougan. “He was elected team captain by his teammates, which was well deserved and supported by the coaching staff.”

Dougan also noted Latham’s development as not only a versatile player on the Hawk football team, but as a person. “He is very polite, courteous and cares about others,” Dougan said. “He generally puts the needs of others before his own. These traits will carry Dom much further in life than the game of football ever could.”

Latham was also selected by the Terrace Athletic Department for a new honor being instituted by first-year Athletic Director Sharalee Burr. Latham, and Hawks’ girls soccer team member Kaiya Beavin, have been chosen the Terrace “Athlete Players of the Week” for Sept. 9-15.

Latham was picked for the honor after his performance in the Hawks’ 31-8 victory over Nathan Hale on Sept. 14, with seven receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, plus two kickoff returns for 58 yards and two tackles for losses.

Beavin was selected by Coach Alvin Little for her attitude and effort playing for the Terrace junior varsity team. “I enjoy watching her play and grow, and I know that when she comes up to my varsity squad she will give me one thousand percent of whatever she’s got in the tank,” Little said. “That kind of energy and mindset isn’t coachable, it’s simply Kaiya doing what she does best: giving her all for her teammates, coaches and school.”

For more information about the MTHS Sports Booster Club and their Athlete Highlights program, click http://www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/. For more information about the athletics department at Terrace, click https://mths.edmonds.wednet.edu/athletics.

–By Doug Petrowski