Athlete, pageant winner, empowered leader: MLT’s Natasha Bhagwat does it all

In a celebration of strength and achievement, Mountlake Terrace resident Natasha Bhagwat recently was named Mrs. India Washington 2024-2025 at the 12th annual AmPowering Global Women Festival. This festival, organized by the nonprofit AmPowering, has been held for over 12 years and acts as a global celebration of women’s empowerment. With educational and behavioral initiatives like trade shows, cultural performances and beauty pageants, the AmPowering Global Women Festival is dedicated to uplifting women and underserved communities.

For Bhagwat, the competition was about far more than securing a title. It was an opportunity to inspire other women to break boundaries and pursue their dreams, no matter the challenges they may face.

Originally from Pune, India, Bhagwat earned her bachelor’s degree in engineering before moving to Canada, where she completed her MBA. She moved to the U.S. in 2022 after getting married and has lived in Washington state ever since. Now, as a program manager at Amazon, she combines her international education and professional expertise to thrive in the fast-paced tech world.

But Bhagwat’s story doesn’t stop at career success. A national-level badminton player, she also dedicates her time to coaching and mentoring over 50 students in Washington, helping them pursue their athletic passions. Natasha embodies the idea that women can thrive in multiple roles simultaneously.

“It’s all about time management,” Bhagwat said. “If you have the passion to do it and the motivation, anything becomes possible.”

At the AmPowering Global Women Festival, renowned celebrities and esteemed judges filled the room. Among them stood one particularly inspiring celebrity: Dhara Shah. After experiencing severe complications during the birth of her son, Dhara underwent multiple amputations. Yet, her story is not one of tragedy, but of extraordinary resilience and unwavering hope. She has since completed three 5K races with her prosthetics and launched a YouTube channel, Dhara’s Wonder Life, where she shares her journey and spreads a powerful message of strength and the beauty of living boldly in the face of adversity.

The pageant experience left a lasting impact on Bhagwat, reinforcing her belief that anything is possible when women unite, support one another and embrace their diverse strengths.

“I used to think pageants were only about the competition and only about women competing against each other. But my experience was totally different,” Bhagwat said. “It wasn’t just about winning, it turned out to be about the sisterhood I made throughout this process.”

Winning the Mrs. India Washington title is far from the final stop in her journey. Bhagwat has been selected to represent Washington state at the upcoming Mrs. India USA competition, which will take place in November in New Jersey. This new milestone adds even more momentum to her empowerment mission.

As she continues to inspire through her professional achievements and sports mentorship, Natasha remains dedicated to fostering an environment where women’s strength and resilience are celebrated daily.

“Try new things. Whatever keeps you sane, whatever keeps you happy, whatever keeps you alive,” Bhagwat said. “Maybe it’s a pageant, why not?”