At risk, missing person alert issued for Mountlake Terrace man

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Joua Yang, 75.

He was last seen on foot, wearing a black jacket, at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday in the area of 232nd Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace.

Yang is 5-2, 125 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. If seen, call 911.

