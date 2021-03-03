At March 1 meeting, council receives COVID update and year-end police department report

The Mountlake Terrace City Council was updated during its March 1 regular business meeting about the Snohomish Health District’s ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The council also received the Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s 2020 year-end review.

Carrie Parker, prevention services assistant director for Snohomish Health District, told councilmembers that during the past year the organization has tested 750 Mountlake Terrace residents for the coronavirus at its community testing events and also responded to 82 COVID-related calls involving local businesses non-compliant with guidelines for operating.

She said the bulk of the county’s infections have been along the I-5 corridor between Mountlake Terrace and Everett, where population densities are greater. The health district remains committed to its ongoing prevention and containment efforts for testing people at community sites, case management, contact and outbreak investigations. A team of staff has also been busy since last July providing support to schools in the county for implementing statewide guidelines around safe operating environments, assistance in responding to cases and ensuring that transmission isn’t occurring on campuses.

While there have been coronavirus cases at schools, “We are seeing very little spread within our community due to contact tracing there and efforts that schools have been taking to really make sure those guidelines are in place,” Parker said.

Particular attention has been paid throughout the pandemic to improving the online resources it provides. Parker said the need for accurate and current information “in an environment where there was a lot of misinformation out there, there’s a lot of changing information as the situation evolved” led to the creation of a website portal that has resources for many different topics and sectors including testing, vaccination, schools, health care providers, complaints and more.

Recent efforts have also shifted towards vaccine planning and implementation. “This vaccine presents a lot of challenges,” she said. “We have a population of about 830,000 people in our community that all need the vaccine now, and they need two (shots). So, we’re looking at trying to administer about 1.6 (million) vaccines in a very short time frame, which is a task that’s fairly unprecedented.”

Additional complications around the vaccine include documentation, storage and transport, which require extensive planning.

The health district continues to work with partners on a vaccine taskforce for increasing the local supply available to meet needed capacities. Parker said that while there are several mass vaccination sites in the county operating at various thresholds, “the challenge at the moment is that we don’t have the supply coming into the county to administer.” There are systems in place and they are ready but, “we are just waiting for the supply to help us meet that demand,” she added.

Progress has still been made in the county. As of late February, almost 100,000 people have received their first vaccination dose and approximately 28,000 second doses have been administered, Parker said. The health district has been developing information for reporting on vaccination demographics and also collaborating with partners to increase access for populations that have traditionally been underserved.

She wasn’t sure yet which community sites in the county would be receiving the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine that only requires one dose but was excited for its roll-out. As more vaccines become available, the organization is starting to put on its website which is offered at each site.

In addition to website resources, the health district also has a call center set up at 425-339-5278 to help people navigate the vaccination process. They offer operators and interpreters to help walk residents through the steps necessary to obtain an appointment. You can view the complete health deaprtment presentation here.

During the police department report, Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw said that while 2020 was “a year of challenges for everyone,” changes to the workplace were minor for law enforcement because they still have to go into the community, answer calls and effectively interact with people regularly. During the year his department engaged in, “initial training focusing on de-escalation, communication, an in-depth analysis of policy and practices and that has been a product of some of the narrative nationally about police reform. We’ve done a lot of work here we’re very proud of what we’ve done,” Caw said.

Departmental goals for the upcoming year include a continued training emphasis on deescalation, crisis intervention and communication techniques. Leadership plans to continue developing its personnel with a succession plan in mind for upcoming retirements, a focus on mentoring and also recruitment efforts for new hires. “I continually encourage my subordinates to leave their comfort zone and challenge themselves,” Caw said.

Commander Pat Lowe said he was proud of the department’s commitment to 24-hour patrol tactics training and achievements. “Not only sending instructors out who are training other agencies throughout the community, but they have gotten certified and trained our department.” He said almost all of the officers in the department been certified in those tactics and thought it was one of the first agencies in the entire country to be nearly fully certified in such training.

Participation in an embedded social worker program will begin shortly this year in cooperation with the Lynnwood Police Department, Verdant Health Commission and Compass Health. Caw said the department will also continue to expand its outreach efforts in the community and pointed to Coffee with the City conversations, the Cops and Clergy program, and a new customer service platform as ones he felt were particularly valuable. Officers will continue to keep in their patrol vehicles bags with supplies such as blankets, information resources, food and water they can give out to people in need when necessary.

Commander Mike Haynes said the response times to all types of incidents were under five minutes last year, “which is actually very good.” Use of force incidents were way down last year, which he expected to continue moving forward.

The department received few total complaints last year. Of those three complaints were sustained, none of which resulted in punitive discipline for the personnel involved. There were no complaints reported involving the accusation of bias.

You can view the police department presentation here.

In other business, contract amendments and a work order for various projects throughout the city were unanimously approved at Monday night’s meeting. Councilmembers gave their support to an on-call work order with Murraysmith, Inc., for approximately $132,000 in engineering design services associated with the Safe Routes to School project at 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West. They also approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with ARC Architects, Inc., which will provide approximately $10,000 in additional funds for subcontracted work providing consulting, inspection and administrative support services through completion of the Civic Campus project. A separate amendment to the agreement with PND Engineers Inc., funds nearly $33,000 more in professional services for redesign work at the Ballinger Park fishing pier and boat dock. Design improvements for the park’s water elements have taken longer than anticipated due to multiple factors including federal coordination, permitting work and public input on initial options.

During his report, City Manager Scott Hugill said that city utility bills have seen a rate increase mainly due to “state and federal regulation” for things such as treating wastewater and replacing aging public pipes to ensure clean water is provided to residences. The bills have also looked different in appearance recently “after a data breach at our vendor,” which resulted in city staff having to make other arrangements for printing those statements. In the meantime, the city has also switched vendors with which to provide credit card payment.

Hugill also announced that the public will now also be able to provide verbal comments, in addition to written, during upcoming city council meetings.

In other business, the Mountlake Terrace Lodging Tax Advisory Committee appointments for 2021 were approved.

— By Nathan Blackwell