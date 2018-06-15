‘At Last’: Scriber Lake HS 2018 grads celebrate their achievements

1 of 13

It was a festive Thursday evening and a time to celebrate as 50 Scriber Lake High School seniors received their diplomas, cheered on by parents, friends, faculty, school administrators and each other.

In a ceremony held in the Mountlake Terrace High School theater, the audience was welcomed by Scriber principal Andrea Hillman, who recognized the presence of Superintendent Kris McDuffy, Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab, and School Board members Gary Nobel, Anne McMurray and Diana White.

Gary Nobel spoke on behalf of the board, but his address soon got personal. He related how he began as a self-described “geeky engineering student,” then went through life and career transitions that included including musician, suicide prevention counselor, computer programmer and ultimately serving on the Edmonds School Board — “probably the most intense learning experience I’ve ever had.” He concluded by advising the graduates to “embrace opportunities, especially those that expand your horizons. Your experiences shape the person you will ultimately become.”

Superintendent McDuffy then took the podium to present a special honor, the Superintendent’s Scholar-Leadership with Heart Award, to Ariel Sanabria in recognition of his scholarship, compassion and citizenship.

Student addresses were presented by graduating seniors Tyler Blanchard, Clarrisa Eastment, Leo Garcia Perez and Christian Rennhack, all of whom praised the teachers and staff at Scriber, and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the guidance received from them.

There was an address by faculty speaker Coleman Armstrong, followed by a special tribute to Scriber staffer Liza Behrendt, who passed away earlier this academic year. Presented by Marji Bowker and Chris Brown, the tribute included readings from a poem written by graduating senior Ariel Sanabria and personal recollections and remembrances.

Over the course of the evening more than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to graduating Scriber seniors. Recipients are as follows:

Two $1,500 scholarships from Kiwanis of Lynnwood presented by Zach Taylor to Julie Hess and Madison Aquilar.

A $1,250 scholarship from Edmonds Rotary presented by Kermit Sheker to Mindy Filla

Four scholarships of $1,250 each from the Edmonds Community College Foundation, presented by Michelle Platt to Brieaunna Dacruz, Clemente Jackson, Jesus Ramierez-Uribe and Aldair Bracamontes.

A $1,250 scholarship from Edmonds Kiwanis presented by George Murray to Julia Hess.

A $2,000 scholarship from the Hazel Miller Foundation presented by Dorothy Stansberry of the Edmonds School District Foundation to Julie Hess.

The $1,000 Nick Brossoit Scholarship presented by Dorothy Stansberry of the Edmonds School District Foundation to Madison Aguilar.

A one-year full-tuition scholarship to Everett Community College presented by Zach Taylor to Dakota Brown.

The Hubbard Family Foundation $2,000 scholarship presented by Zach Taylor to Tyler Blanchard.

A Washington State Opportunity Scholarship worth up to $22,500 presented by Zach Taylor to Ariel Sanabria.

The scholarship presentations were followed by a rousing rendition of Etta James’ classic “At Last,” performed by graduating senior Jani Cox.

Students then walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, and proceeded through the auditorium to receive hugs and congratulations from family, friends and teachers. They reassembled on stage, where Principal Andrea Hillman pronounced them graduates. After moving their tassels to the other side of their mortarboards, several could not resist tossing them in the air as final celebration capping off this year’s graduation ceremony.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel