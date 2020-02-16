At Feb. 18 business meeting, council to hear about proposed 56th Ave W townhomes project, recognize Eagle Scout

Introduction of a proposal for a townhome lot subdivision on 56th Avenue West, a check presentation for Bicentennial Park play equipment and recognition of Eagle Scout Steven Mudaliar are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Tuesday, Feb. 18 business meeting agenda.

The council is meeting a day later than usual due to the Presidents Day holiday.

The council will also consider awarding a contract for $1.4 million to King County Director’s Association and FieldTurf for artificial turf installation, including crumb rubber infill, at Evergreen Playfield 1. The project is being funded through grants.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.