Asphalt grinding, resurfacing planned for Poplar Way in Brier June 17-21

    Poplar Way between Cypress Way and 215th Place SW in Brier is scheduled to get resurfaced this week.

    Drivers can expect to contend with work crews and delays along Poplar Way in Brier this week as a road resurfacing project kicks into full gear.

    Crews are expected to grind away the old asphalt along the popular route into northwest Brier and resurface the road starting on Monday. The work will affect the roadway from Cypress Way to 215th Place SW.

    The warm, dry weather this week should help with preventing any delays on the project, expected to be completed by Thursday, June 21.

    –Story and photo by Doug Petrowski

