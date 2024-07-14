Asian Service Center to host inaugural Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 1 in Edmonds

The Edmonds-based Asian Service Center is hosting the first-ever Dragon Boat Festival in Edmonds Thursday, Aug. 1.

The event will run from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Rooted in over 2,000 years of Chinese history, this will be the first Dragon Boat Festival in Snohomish County. Dragon boat racing was originally a religious ritual to appease the rain gods and commemorates the great war-time poet Qu Yuan, who sacrificed himself to protest political corruption. Today, dragon boat racing is a symbol of patriotism and community spirit, celebrated worldwide, the Asian Service Center said in a news release announcing the event.



Event highlights include:

Dragon boats: Visitors will have the opportunity to see a Dragon Boat up close. At least two boats accommodating 10 people each will be on display outside the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Weather and tides permitting, attendees can also enjoy a ride on the water, provided they sign liability waivers, wear life vests and pay a nominal fee.

Cultural performances: The festival will feature Master David Leong’s Kung Fu practitioners performing the popular Lion Dance. The Okinawa Kenji Kai Chijinshuu of Washington Taiko Drummers will bring the powerful rhythms of traditional Okinawan drumming to the event. Other Asian cultural performances including a special performance by Graceland Manila, a Filipino Elvis impersonator and his band.

Documentary screening: She Marches in Chinatown, a local documentary about the Seattle Chinese Girls Drill Team, will be shown. It provides a glimpse into the cultural heritage and community spirit of the area, highlighting women of Chinese heritage — Ruby Chow and her daughter Cheryl Chow.

Specialty food and drink: Attendees can enjoy a variety of specialty food and drink offerings that celebrate Asian cuisine.

The Asian Service Center (ASC) was founded by two local Asian immigrants — Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen and Robert Ha, who now services as the organization’s CEO. Serving South Snohomish County, with a population that is 24% Asian, the ASC addresses the unique challenges faced by immigrants in accessing essential services. It offers a range of programs that include health access, family support, senior care and youth development, with plans to expand into mental health, English as a second language classes and domestic violence support.

ASC also aims to introduce interpreter and translation services, and advocate for policies that promote equity and fairness for all community members.

Sponsors of the Dragon Boat Festival include Beresford Booth Lawyers, Humana, First Security Bank, Campbell Nissan of Edmonds, 1st Financial Northwest Bank and Shiao-Yen Wu.