Asian Service Center hosting 2nd annual Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 1

The Edmonds-based Asian Service Center is sponsoring its second annual Dragon Boat Festival from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

With roots tracing back over 2,000 years, the Dragon Boat Festival (Duanwu Jie) will once again bring the vibrancy of Asian heritage to the shores of Edmonds, the Asian Service Center (ASC) said in a news release.

The festival — originally held to honor the ancient Chinese poet and patriot Qu Yuan — has has evolved into a global celebration of resilience, unity and cultural pride. The Edmonds festival will offer a unique blend of cultural education and festive entertainment for all ages, organizers said.

Event highlights include:

Dragon boats on display

Guests will have the chance to view and board three 10-person Dragon Boats outside the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Weather and tide conditions permitting, rides will be available on the water. Participation requires a signed liability waiver, use of life vests and a nominal fee.

Live cultural performances

Professional Taiko Drummers

Seattle Chinatown Lion Dancers featuring Master David Leong

STRUM – Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians

Graceland Manila, featuring a fan-favorite Elvis impersonator

Documentary Screening “Saigon to Seattle: 50 Years After the War” – A compelling look at the Vietnamese immigrant experience.

Specialty Food & Drinks: A diverse selection of Asian and South Asian culinary offerings will be available, celebrating the region’s rich food culture.

Founded by Asian immigrants, the Asian Service Center was established in Edmonds to bridge gaps in access to essential services for immigrant and refugee communities. Serving South Snohomish County — where Asians now represent 24% of the population and have grown by 9% since 2020 — ASC provides programs focused on health access, family support, senior services and youth development. Upcoming initiatives include mental health support, ESL classes and domestic violence prevention.