Asian Service Center holding second nutrition seminar March 25

The Asian Service Center is sponsoring the second in its series of nutrition seminars at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25 at the center, 22727 Highway 99, Ste. 201, Edmonds. The seminar will focus on the impact of the spring season on our bodies and what kinds of diets are best for spring.

The seminar will cover topics such as what to eat more of, what to eat less of, and the living habits and lifestyle changes that are necessary for a healthy spring season. It will also discuss the benefits of nutrition detox programs.

For more information on the seminar or the Asian Service Center, visit www.AsianServiceCenterWA.org.