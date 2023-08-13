Asian Service Center, historical society hosting community barbecue at Edmonds City Park Aug. 20

South Snohomish County residents are invited to a free community barbecue from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 aimed at bringing together diverse cultures and showcasing local history. The event, at Edmonds City Park Shelter #2, is being co-hosted by the Asian Service Center, the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society, and Will Chen CPA LLC.

Burgers, hot dogs, drinks and ice cream will be served.

Among the event highlights:

Learn more about Edmonds’ history with exhibits curated by the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society.

Enjoy games, take a swing at a piñata and cool off with water balloons.

Discover the untold stories of the community through an oral history station aimed at capturing firsthand accounts of the area’s vibrant past.

Edmonds City Park is located at 600 3rd Ave. S. in Edmonds.