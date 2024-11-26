Asian Service Center elects new interim president for board of directors

The Asian Service Center (ASC) has elected Edmonds resident Alison Alfonzo Pence as interim president of its board of directors. Former board president David Chan — who stepped down to dedicate more time to travel abroad — will remain on the board as immediate past president.

Pence, who is semi-retired, serves part-time as the executive director of the Multiple Sclerosis Helping Hands Donor Closet in downtown Edmonds. She is also the chair of the service committee with the Rotary Club of Edmonds and sits on the Edmonds Waterfront Center board, chairing its board development committee.

Joining Pence in ASC leadership are Will Chen, TC Lo, Michael Chong and Talha Shahid. Chen, the board’s vice chair, is an Edmonds city councilmember who serves as the council’s president pro tem. Chen is also the founder and managing shareholder of Will Chen CPA, PLLC. Board secretary TC Lo is the owner of TCM Property Management. Lo also serves as secretary of the Chong Wa Association and vice president of the Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber. Michael Chong, a banker with 1st Interstate Bank, will serve as treasurer. Chong is also on the Edmonds Center for the Arts board. Talha Shahid, a senior project manager with Boeing, was elected membership chair. Shaid has international leadership experience with major organizations such as U.S. Airforce Material Command, Indian Airforce, Saudi Aramco, Japan Gasoline Company and others.

Chan, who played an instrumental role in building the ASC, is a retired CPA who also serves as a South County Fire commissioner.

Robert Ha remains as ASC’s executive director, bringing his experience as a travel agent and his community engagement as a member of both the Rotary Club of Edmonds and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He also serves as a deacon at North Seattle Grace Church.

Founded less than two years ago, the Asian Service Center is located on Highway 99 in Edmonds. Dedicated to empowering and enabling members of the Asian and other underserved communities, ASC offers culturally and linguistically appropriate programs and services, including health care access, family support, senior care and youth development. The nonprofit organization is set to launch English as a Second Language classes in early 2025, aimed at helping seniors communicate more easily and reduce social isolation.

In August, ASC hosted the first annual Dragon Boat Festival at the Edmonds Waterfront Center and is already planning its second annual event for August 2025.