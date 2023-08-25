Asian Service Center co-hosting concert, art event Aug. 26

The Edmonds-based Asian Service Center is co-hosting a concert and art event with nonprofit Helping With Arts from 10:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at North Creek Presbyterian Church in Mill Creek.
Proceeds from the event will benefit children living in poverty in China.
An art exhibition will run from 10:30-11:15 a.m., followed by an art sale and concert.
North Creek Presbyterian Church is located at 621 164th St. S.E., Mill Creek.
Learn more here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.