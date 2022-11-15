As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes

As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests.

Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was repurposed last year as a place for homeless people to use the restroom, shower and pick up basic hygiene products, food and clothes. Though the space only has two showers, volunteers work hard to ensure everyone has enough time to fully dry off before going back outside.

On Tuesdays, MercyWatch, a mobile medical team in Snohomish County, provides basic medical care to guests at the center as well.

Masks and vaccines are currently not required to enter the center but they are strongly encouraged.

The shelter is sponsored in part by the Jean Kim Foundation for Homeless Education and Director Sandra Mears said the center is always looking for donations and volunteers.

The center is currently in dire need of these items:

Men’s new or gently used jeans: Sizes 30, 32, 34 and 36

Men’s underwear – medium and large

Hand warmers

Men’s gloves

Hats

Warm tube socks

Backpacks

Blankets

Rain gear

Gently used winter coats for men and women

Long underwear

Hooded sweatshirts

Razors and shaving cream/gel

Mears said the center is also in need of closed-toed shoes of any kind, but mostly in men’s sizes.

“We had a guest come in two weeks ago wearing just socks,” Mears said. “And I still see a few women wearing flip flops.”

While center staff appreciate all clothing donations that are received, Mears said they receive much more women’s clothing than men’s and are hoping to change that this year so they do not run low on supplies for their guests.

Anyone interested in volunteering must first complete a background check.

“We always need help with clothing sorting [and] organizing donations,” Mears said.

Other volunteer opportunities are also available depending on the volunteer’s preferences and skill sets.

Contact Mears for more volunteer information at 564-202-7452 or sandra.mears@jeankimfoundation.org.

Donations can be brought directly to the hygiene center, located at 19726 64th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

–By Lauren Reichenbach