As street sweeper makes its rounds, City of MLT asks residents to help keep storm drains clear

Fall is here and with rain in the forecast, it’s time to protect your home and property by preparing for bad weather. Late autumn brings winds and falling leaves along with heavy rains that can clog storm drains and cause flooding. Residents can help prevent flooding by keeping storm drains clear of leaves and debris.

The City of Mountlake Terrace encourages residents to find any storm drains located on or near their property and help keep catch basin covers free of leaves and debris. Leaf debris can be disposed of with other yard waste. At this time of year, the city’s street sweeper runs daily, Monday through Friday, in an effort to clean up leaf litter and other debris before it enters into and clogs the storm drainage system.

For more information about the city’s fall weather response, contact Public Works at 425-670-8264.