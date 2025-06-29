As some voice population density concerns, city council passes middle housing codes

Key Takeaways: The city council adopted amendments to the housing code to meet middle housing requirements. The six-year Transportation Improvement Plan was approved. The council also adopted an ordinance and interlocal agreement for the revised Commute Trip Reduction Plan.

During its June 26 meeting, the Mountlake Terrace City Council approved amendments to the city’s housing codes to meet state middle housing requirements.

The middle housing code amendment reviews began during the June 5 council meeting, with a second review on June 12. The third and final review focused on the changes made during the previous reviews.

During public comment, Steve Mosman of Mountlake Terrace expressed his concerns about the city’s growth, noting that it was starting to resemble Seattle, with a mix of housing types scattered across the city. Furthermore, he stated that the changes contradicted the city’s quiet, small-town character and that families do not want to live in apartments.

“They want to have a backyard, they want to be able to have their kids go out and use the swing set in the backyard and not have to walk six to 10 blocks to the local park in order to have their kids play outside,” Mosman said.

Mosman said that Mountlake Terrace already has the highest population density in Snohomish County and said he is against the “stack ‘em and pack ‘em” mentality to housing.

Mountlake Terrace’s population density is approximately 5,248 people per square mile in a city that spans 4.13 square miles, making it one of the most densely populated cities in Snohomish County.

In contrast, Edmonds has a population density of 4,778 people per square mile in a city of 18.43 square miles. Lynnwood, at 7.65 square miles, has a population density of 4,896. Shoreline has a density of 5,003 people per square mile in a city of 11.7 square miles, and Everett has a density of 3,358 people per square mile in a city of 47.91 square miles.

However, these calculations only account for the ratio of people to the city’s footprint; they do not factor in how much of the land is usable or how much is for industrial use.

Mountlake Terrace’s population is growing, according to statistics in the city’s Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan. Mountlake Terrace has approximately 23,810 residents, representing a 19% increase since 2000 and a 12% increase since 2020. The population is expected to increase to 34,710 by 2044.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright stated that previous projections had proven to be accurate, and she has confidence in the current forecast.

“If we’re going to grow to 34,000 [people], we don’t have that many units,” Matsumoto Wright said. “Right now, [Mountlake Terrace housing] is not affordable because there are not enough units.”

Matsumoto Wright explained that many people are currently unable to compete in the Mountlake Terrace housing market and often face competition from more affluent buyers.

The revised draft codes are listed here:

Chapter 3.96: Residential Affordability Incentive

Chapter 19.15: Definitions

Chapter 19.30: Residential districts

Chapter 19.32: Residential design standards

Chapter 19.35: Multiple-household residential district

Chapter 19.125: Off-street parking and loading

Chapter 19.126: Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

The presentation material can be seen here.

In other business, the council passed the six-year Transportation Improvement Plan, which outlines priority improvement projects, annual programs and funding planned for the next six years.

Included in the plan are 11 capital projects, five projects focused on pedestrian and bicycle safety, three intersection safety projects and two street improvement projects:

– Main Street Phase II and III

– 48th Avenue West sidewalk and bike lane

– 244th Street Southwest reconstruction

– 214th Street Southwest sidewalk construction

– 236th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue Southwest traffic signal

– 212th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West intersection improvement

– 220th Southwest and 58th Avenue West intersection improvement

– 52nd Avenue West sidewalk construction

– 44th Avenue West lane reduction

– 220th Street Southwest pavement restoration

The presentation material can be seen here.

The city council also passed the ordinance and interlocal agreement for the revised Commute Trip Reduction (CTR) Plan.

CTR is a plan designed to reduce single-occupant commuting. Employers implement measures that either educate employees about or incentivize them to carpool or use public transportation.

During the June 12 meeting, Traffic Engineer John Marek said that the 2019 survey revealed a single-occupant driving rate of 72.45% in Mountlake Terrace. The goal set for the city is 63% by 2029.

The CTR presentation material can be seen here.

