As snow falls, bus commuters advised to be prepared for Monday service delays

South Snohomish County got a dusting of snow Sunday afternoon, and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through Monday morning.

Community Transit advised bus riders to be prepared for possible service delays Monday due to snow and icy road conditions.

The transit agency also advises riders to:

Visit www.communitytransit.org and check out the Snow Service Rider Alert on the home page for any routes affected by the weather.

Subscribe to Rider Alerts that will notify you when service is rerouted or delayed.

Follow@MyCommTrans on Twitter for snow service alerts.

Remember that BusFinder is less accurate during snow events due to reroutes and delays. Instead, check the Community Transit website for the latest updates. Or call Customer Service at 425-353-7433 or 800-562-1375 or TTY Relay: Dial 711.

Where possible, wait for buses at posted bus stops that are not on a hill. Try to catch your bus at a park and ride or transit center where there may be options for multiple service options.