As garbage intake increases, Snohomish County Solid Waste rates to rise, council learns

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Snohomish County Solid Waste presented its new fee rates and waste updates to the Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Aug. 28 meeting.

Most of us are familiar with the Waste Management (WM) trucks, but seldom do we think about where the truck is hauling the garbage, or that WM doesn’t own the disposal site. The owner is Snohomish County Solid Waste (SCSW), and the department’s tipping fees — a fee for disposing of waste calculated by weight — haven’t increased in 16 years, until now.

SCSW Operations Manager Jon Greninger and Public Works Director Gary Schimek reviewed the details of the changes with the council, starting with tonnage.

Greninger said SCSW has experienced an 8.77% increase in waste intake, with the last four weeks recording the highest weekly tonnage since the company began tracking intake weight in 2008. He explained that additional spikes were caused when construction companies and consumers began bringing their waste directly to transfer stations during the Republic Services strike earlier this year.

However, solid waste isn’t the only type of trash on the rise. Greninger said that household hazardous waste increased by 12%.

“We’re extremely busy,” Greninger said.

Councilmember Steve Woodard noted that the population of Mountlake Terrace hasn’t increased by much and asked where the increase in garbage is coming from.

Greninger said that part of the increase is coming from King County due to Snohomish’s lower disposal rates. King County’s solid waste fee is $217.20 per ton.

SCSW has only raised its rates twice in 33 years, once in 1992 to $89 per ton and again in 2009 to $105 per ton, Greninger said. Selling some of the division’s property helped subsidize SCSW by absorbing the proceeds into operational costs.

The cumulative consumer price index has been 45.3% since 2009, Greninger said, but “it’s just getting to a point where it’s not manageable.”

He said that rather than issue sporadic rate increases, SCSW has opted for an annual rate increase of 3% starting Jan. 1, 2027. This will create a steady and predictable increase.

That rate increase will be passed along to local trash collection companies. Greninger said the impact on curbside customers will be approximately $3-$4 per month.

Other measures that will be effective next year, Jan. 1, 2026:

The minimum fee increases from $20 to $30 per load.

The tipping fee for self-hauling at transfer stations increases from $105 to $160 per ton.

The tipping fee for G-Certificated haulers increases from $105 to $149 per ton.

Unsecured load fines increase from $5 to $20.

The presentation materials are available here.

A list of SCSW’s list of solid and hazardous waste disposal services can be found here.

In other business, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department presented its first- and second-quarter reports for 2025. The complete article can be read here.

The council also discussed council liaison reports. City Manager Jeff Niten stated that he researched how other cities handle their liaison reports and found that there is no common structure and there “is no right way to do it.”

Councilmember Laura Sonmore said she would like more detail in the reports.

Councilmember Erin Murray said that having the reports at the end of the meeting can be challenging due to the time constraints.

“We’re rushing through, and it’s like, what do you choose from, and what don’t you choose from and what you eliminate,” Murray said.

City Hall and the Recreation Pavilion will be closed on Monday, Sept. 1, in observance of Labor Day.

The next city council meeting is a business session scheduled to start at 7 p.m., Sept. 4, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.