As COVID-19 spread accelerates, health officials statewide urge residents to rethink their Thanksgiving gatherings

Calling the situation “extraordinarily urgent,” Washington state health officials Tuesday urged Washington residents to do their part to reduce the statewide increase in COVID-19 cases — including rethinking how they plan to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

During a media briefing, officials said that the safest Thanksgiving is one celebrated with people in your immediate household. Ideally, socializing should be avoided altogether for the next several weeks, and if you must socialize, limit those contacts to no more than five people outside your household per week.

“In Snohomish County, we’ve seen a shocking increase in our two-week case rate,” said Snohomish Health Officer Chris Spitters. “Holding gatherings is a threat to all. Stop it. Plain and simple, just stop the gatherings. Make a bubble of the same five or fewer social contacts outside of your household and stick to that.”

“If we don’t taken action immediately, even more painful and difficult interventions are inevitable,” Spitters added.

To highlight the latest statistics, the health department released the latest statewide situation report on COVID-19 transmission, which shows disease transmission is happening at an accelerated pace across the entire state.

Report findings include:

The best estimates of the reproductive number (how many new people each COVID-19 patient will infect) are 1.29 in Western Washington and 1.36 in Eastern Washington as of Oct. 30. The goal is a number well below one, which would mean COVID-19 transmission is declining. From mid to late-October, case counts and hospitalizations have increased in both Western and Eastern Washington. Although some of the increase in cases through early October is related to increased testing volumes, more recent case counts in both Eastern and Western Washington have increased, despite testing volumes being flat.

“I am extremely concerned about what seems to be an accelerating trend in the spread of COVID-19. Immediate action is needed from all of us to avoid new restrictions and prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.” said State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy. “This situation is extraordinarily urgent, and we’re running out of time to change direction. We need everyone in Washington state to take action now to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Health officials advised wearing a mask around people you don’t live with (even close friends and family), to stay home as much as possible, to limit the number, size and frequency of gatherings, and only attend gatherings that are essential. People who want to visit family for Thanksgiving should limit themselves to only the most essential activities now, and essentially quarantine for two weeks before even a small outdoor gathering, the health department said.

They also offered tips for safer gatherings and ideas for alternative celebrations here.

You can watch the entire news briefing here.